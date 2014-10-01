Charles, Rodgers lead Week 4 Players of Week

The Kansas City Chiefs can play with anyone when Jamaal Charles kicks it into high gear. New England learned that on Monday night as the Pro Bowl running back lashed the Patriots for 92 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Charles also caught three passes for 16 yards and another twoscores in the 41-14 romp. That high-level production was enough to earn him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for Week 4.
With the Patriots struggling to contain Kansas City wideout Dwayne Bowe and frisky play-making tight end Travis Kelce, Charles and company piled up a 303-96 advantage in total yards at halftime, the first time a Bill Belichick defense has allowed at least 300 yards in one half. It's important to note that many wondered if Charles would even be active because of a banged-up ankle.
Flipping conferences, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after tearing through Chicago's secondary for 302 yards with four touchdowns, zero picks and a 151.2 passer rating in Green Bay's 38-17 cakewalk over the Bears.
Here are the other Week 4 award winners:
AFC
Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt: Notched five tackles and an 80-yard interception-return touchdown in Houston's 23-17 win against the Buffalo Bills.
San Diego Chargers K Nick Novak: Converted all four field goals and all three PATs in Sunday's 33-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFC
San Francisco 49ers safety Antoine Bethea: Generated an interception, a forced fumble and had seven tackles in a 26-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eagles return man and offensive X-factor Darren Sproles: Had a career-long 82-yard punt-return touchdown against the Niners.
