Charles Johnson week to week with sprained MCL

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that defensive end Charles Johnson has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL and is week to week, according to a person informed of his MRI results.
Johnson, who leads the Panthers in sacks with 8.5, was carted to the locker room with a right knee injury early in the third quarter of Monday night's 24-20 win over the New England Patriots. Johnson was in considerable pain following a leg whip by right tackle Marcus Cannon. Johnson said Cannon found him and apologized for the incident after the game.
Losing Johnson for the season would have been a huge blow to the Panthers' top-tier defense. Consider the test results on par with Monday's win in terms of good news for the franchise.