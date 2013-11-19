Charles Johnson week to week with sprained MCL

Published: Nov 19, 2013 at 07:33 AM

The Carolina Panthers' run of great play -- and good luck -- continues.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that defensive end Charles Johnson has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL and is week to week, according to a person informed of his MRI results.

Johnson, who leads the Panthers in sacks with 8.5, was carted to the locker room with a right knee injury early in the third quarter of Monday night's 24-20 win over the New England Patriots. Johnson was in considerable pain following a leg whip by right tackle Marcus Cannon. Johnson said Cannon found him and apologized for the incident after the game.

Losing Johnson for the season would have been a huge blow to the Panthers' top-tier defense. Consider the test results on par with Monday's win in terms of good news for the franchise.

