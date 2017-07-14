Charles Haley likens Dak Prescott to Joe Montana

Likewise, Montana was a stud at Notre Dame, winning the national title with the Fighting Irish in 1977, but fell to the third round in the 1979 draft before being drafted by the 49ers. Montana spent his freshman campaign in the Bay Area behind Steve DeBerg, seeing action in all 16 games, but never making a sizable impact on San Francisco's 2-14 squad. It wasn't until 1981 that Montana put a stranglehold on the starting position and the league. That season, in which Montana started all 16 games and threw for 3,565 yards, culminated in a Super Bowl run, during which Joe was the leader of two legendary finishes: The Catch and the John Candy drive.