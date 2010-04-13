Charles, Gore have favorable schedules among running backs

Each defensive unit was assigned a point value per position from 1-32, based on how it performed last season. Keep in mind, this rating has nothing to do with how a team finished in passing or rushing defense. Take into consideration the Panthers, who were ranked third against the run last season but still allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs. The Raiders gave up the most fantasy points (25.4 PPG) to the position, so each runner facing them received one point. If a back plays the Steelers, who surrendered the fewest points (13.2 PPG), he received 32 points. The lower the point total, the better the rating.