Charges against Dumervil in parking-lot flap are dismissed

All charges were dismissed against Denver Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil over an altercation with a parking-lot attendant before a game last season.
Judge Johnny Barajas signed the order dismissing the case in Denver County Court. Dumervil had been set to go on trial Tuesday on charges of assault and disturbing the peace.
Dumervil, who missed all of last season with a torn chest muscle one year after leading the NFL in sacks, was cited after the incident at Invesco Field before the Broncos' game against the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 24. He forgot his player credential and wasn't allowed into the stadium despite showing his driver's license.
Dumervil called a team official and was cleared to enter, but the attendant filed a complaint.
Dumervil's lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, said he had been optimistic all along that prosecutors would drop the case.
"It was my position he never should have been charged, and the only reason he was is because he's a professional athlete," Steinberg told The Associated Press on Thursday night. "Athletes always get treated worse, not better. He had this (unfairly) hanging over his head."
Both the old regime of Josh McDaniels and the new one with John Elway and John Fox have hailed Dumervil as a model citizen and consummate professional.
"Obviously, he was very, very happy (to be exonerated)," Steinberg said. "This was tremendously embarrassing for him to be charged when it was our position he had done nothing wrong. To be completely vindicated and have prosecutors say, 'We can't prove this case,' and dismiss it, he was thrilled."
