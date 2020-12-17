Around the NFL

Chargers RB Ekeler expected to play; WRs Allen, Williams true game-time decisions vs. Raiders

Published: Dec 17, 2020 at 07:13 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (back) are true game-time decisions on Thursday night vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

While the Chargers may be without their top wideouts, running back Austin Ekeler (quad) is expected to play, according to Pelissero.

All three were given questionable designations for the Week 15 divisional matchup vs. Las Vegas. Per Pelissero, Allen and Williams were sore after last Sunday's victory over the Falcons. Both wideouts were limited participants in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the short week going into Thursday has compromised their availability.

The Chargers will already be without offensive lineman Bryan Bulaga (concussion) while safety Nasir Adderley (shoulder) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (back) are officially doubtful to play.

Thursday's AFC West matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET and airs on NFL Network, FOX and streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

