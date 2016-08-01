Chargers WR Stevie Johnson suffers torn meniscus

Training camp is here -- and so are the injuries.
NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported Monday that Chargers wideout Stevie Johnson is facing surgery after suffering a torn meniscus during Sunday's practice, per a source familiar with the injury.
It's "unclear," per Silver, whether this will end Johnson's season, but the development is still bad news for San Diego's otherwise loaded passing game.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Johnson will seek a second opinion and then have surgery, per a source with knowledge of the situation.
The 31-year-old Johnson hauled in 45 catches for 497 yards and three touchdowns last season, finishing fourth on the team in receptions. He was primed to make starts in the slot alongside Keenan Allen and deep-threat, free-agent pickup Travis Benjamin. Johnson's injury means a bigger role for Benjamin, Dontrelle Inman and veteran tight end Antonio Gates along with a healthy dose of snaps for pass-catching backfield threat Danny Woodhead.
We still see San Diego's air attack as a unit with plenty of potential. That will always be the case with Philip Rivers under center. Their much-improved offensive line also helps a Bolts team with a chance to make noise in the ultra-competitive AFC West.