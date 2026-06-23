Chargers WR Quentin Johnston aiming for career year under OC Mike McDaniel: 'I'm really fired up'

As time passed and Johnston gained more experience, he steadily improved. Two 50-plus-catch, 700-plus-yard, eight-touchdown seasons followed, giving the Chargers enough confidence to pick up Johnston's fifth-year option in 2026.

"It went to where I was at that time and then kind of just going back to my first year, reflecting on what I've been through and stuff like that," Johnston said of finding out his option was being exercised. "Very excited when I got the call."

Now, most everyone in the Chargers' building believes Johnston is in the best position of his career to date. Coach Jim Harbaugh said he expects "a career year" from the TCU product. Herbert has been impressed by how quickly Johnston has acclimated to McDaniel's offense and thinks Johnston is "going to have his best year" under the new OC.

"It means a lot," Johnston said. "With that validation comes a little relief for myself, a weight I have previous years on my shoulders about how I was playing and what's going to come after that if I don't change. Like I said, I've been working as hard as I can the past few years, end up getting that validation now.

"I got previous years of experience under my belt so I feel free, taking my time learning this playbook and just go out there freely and play football."

If one needs an example of how explosive a McDaniel-led offense can be, look no further than the 2023 Miami Dolphins, a team that finished first in yards per game and second in points scored per game. That squad included a league receiving leader in Tyreek Hill (1,799 yards, 13 touchdowns) and a second 1,000-yard wideout in Jaylen Waddle (1,014 yards, four touchdowns).

With Herbert at the controls and McDaniel calling the shots, it's fair to expect Johnston to have a career year. They'll still need time to find a rhythm in the new scheme, but the bar has clearly been raised.