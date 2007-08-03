Chargers WR Parker has surgery, out for up to 10 weeks

Published: Aug 03, 2007 at 05:59 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) -Chargers wide receiver Eric Parker underwent toe surgery on Friday and could miss up to 10 weeks.

Parker had a cracked sesamoid bone near his right big toe repaired. The surgery was performed by a foot specialist in Seattle.

Parker injured the toe during a minicamp in June. He had yet to practice in training camp.

"They just felt the best thing for him was to do the surgery," Chargers coach Norv Turner said. "We'll just hope the procedure went well and we get him back as soon as we can."

Parker, entering his sixth NFL season, is best-known for his double-muff while trying to field a punt in San Diego's 24-21 home playoff loss to New England.

He caught 48 passes for 659 yards and no touchdowns last season. He has 152 receptions during the past three seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady's purchase of stake in Las Vegas Raiders not yet finalized

Tom Brady's purchase of the Las Vegas Raiders has not yet been finalized, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Could Brady actually return during the 2023 NFL season?
news

Injury roundup: Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud (right shoulder) expected to play vs. Colts

Houston Texans quarterback ﻿C.J. Stroud﻿ (right shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney not dwelling on Week 1 drops: 'I know I could have made those plays'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney isn't going to let one subpar performance in Week 1 tarnish his confidence ahead of Sunday's game in Jacksonville. 
news

Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns says contract talks 'on hold' with 2023 season underway

Carolina Panthers star linebacker Brian Burns made it known that he wants a long-term deal, but with the season underway, Burns affirmed on Saturday that his focus is now "all about ball."