Chargers WR Parker has surgery, out for up to 10 weeks

SAN DIEGO (AP) -Chargers wide receiver Eric Parker underwent toe surgery on Friday and could miss up to 10 weeks.
Parker had a cracked sesamoid bone near his right big toe repaired. The surgery was performed by a foot specialist in Seattle.
Parker injured the toe during a minicamp in June. He had yet to practice in training camp.
"They just felt the best thing for him was to do the surgery," Chargers coach Norv Turner said. "We'll just hope the procedure went well and we get him back as soon as we can."
Parker, entering his sixth NFL season, is best-known for his double-muff while trying to field a punt in San Diego's 24-21 home playoff loss to New England.
He caught 48 passes for 659 yards and no touchdowns last season. He has 152 receptions during the past three seasons.