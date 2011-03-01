Chargers WR Jackson indicates 2011 tag a good option

Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson expected to be hit with the franchise tag last month, but he's optimistic about signing the tender, he told The San Diego Union-Tribune.
The tender is worth more than $10 million for 2011 -- if the franchise-tag model exists in a new collective bargaining agreement.
"Another year in San Diego would be awesome," Jackson said Monday. "I'm happy to be in San Diego. I'd be happy to spend my whole career here. I'm just gonna make the best of the situation."
Last year, Jackson handled a similar situation much differently. The Chargers were unwilling to give the Pro Bowl receiver a long-term deal, and Jackson refused to sign a one-year, $3.268 million tender as a restricted free agent. He boycotted the first seven games of 2010, then joined the active roster to accrue a season toward unrestricted free agency.
Jackson also had to serve a three-game suspension upon his return and immediately injured his calf when he finally made his debut.
Due to the games he missed, Jackson made less than $300,000 in 2010. He finished the season with 14 receptions for 248 yards and three touchdowns.
The Associated Press contributed to this report