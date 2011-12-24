Chargers WR Jackson a go vs. Lions despite groin injury

Published: Dec 24, 2011 at 05:49 AM

The San Diego Chargers are hanging on for their playoff lives, and Vincent Jackson is doing everything he can to make sure his team has a chance to win its final two regular-season games.

The wide receiver is active for Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions despite a groin injury that forced him to miss practice throughout the week. Jackson has played in every game this season, totaling 56 receptions for 1,036 yards with eight touchdowns. Jackson was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Lions rookie defensive tackle Nick Fairley (foot) also is active for Saturday's game. Fairley was listed as questionable Friday.

