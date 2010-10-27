Chargers WR Goodman dislocates finger in practice

San Diego Chargers rookie receiver Richard Goodman dislocated his right ring finger and split the webbing between fingers in practice Wednesday.
Goodman was making a catch and closed his hand too soon.
Goodman committed one of four Chargers turnovers in Sunday's 23-20 loss to New England that dropped San Diego to 2-5.
Fellow wide receiver Malcom Floyd (hamstring) and tight end Antonio Gates (toe) didn't practice. Wideout Legedu Naanee (hamstring) was limited. Gates is not expected to practice all week, but should play Sunday, the *San Diego Union-Tribune* reported.
Rookie running back Ryan Mathews practiced on a Wednesday for the first time in nearly a month, and the Chargers hope to utilize him more Sunday, according to the Union-Tribune.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.