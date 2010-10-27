 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers WR Goodman dislocates finger in practice

Published: Oct 27, 2010 at 06:13 PM

San Diego Chargers rookie receiver Richard Goodman dislocated his right ring finger and split the webbing between fingers in practice Wednesday.

Goodman was making a catch and closed his hand too soon.

Goodman committed one of four Chargers turnovers in Sunday's 23-20 loss to New England that dropped San Diego to 2-5.

Fellow wide receiver Malcom Floyd (hamstring) and tight end Antonio Gates (toe) didn't practice. Wideout Legedu Naanee (hamstring) was limited. Gates is not expected to practice all week, but should play Sunday, the *San Diego Union-Tribune* reported.

Rookie running back Ryan Mathews practiced on a Wednesday for the first time in nearly a month, and the Chargers hope to utilize him more Sunday, according to the Union-Tribune.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers' Joe Hortiz expects 'Batman and Robin' relationship with Jim Harbaugh: 'That's the way we're going to operate'

Whoever eventually delivers the Chargers their first-ever Super Bowl might well be hailed a hero. Joe Hortiz, the new general manager of the Chargers, has exactly that planned as he embarks on a partnership with head coach Jim Harbaugh.
news

Chiefs defense, youngest in NFL, has powered Kansas City to precipice of Super Bowl repeat

Patrick Mahomes remains a magician, Travis Kelce a GOAT, and Andy Reid a master offensive conductor. Yet they wouldn't be in Super Bowl LVIII if not for the best defense of this Kansas City Chiefs dynasty, which also happens to be the youngest in the NFL.
news

Chargers hiring Greg Roman, Jesse Minter as offensive, defensive coordinators

The Chargers are hiring Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as the team's next DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan reflects on upbringing, chance to win Super Bowl with Ed McCaffrey's son

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talked to reporters on Tuesday ahead of Super Bowl LVIII about his childhood in Denver and the opportunity to coach Ed McCaffrey's son, Christian.