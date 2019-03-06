Around the NFL

Chargers working to re-sign LB Denzel Perryman

Published: Mar 06, 2019 at 07:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

If the Los Angeles Chargers have their way, middle linebacker Denzel Perryman won't hit the open market when the league's new calendar year begins.

The Chargers are working to re-sign Perryman before free agency kicks off on March 13, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the situation.

Perryman, who made a base salary of $1 million in the final year of his contract last year, would provide continuity to the Chargers' defense should he return. He's also stout against the run, but staying healthy has been an issue when considering he's missed 20 total games over the past three seasons.

While a lucrative long-term deal would come with some risk given past durability concerns, it does makes sense for the Chargers to bring back Perryman on an incentive-laden contract based on playing time.

Still, there's no denying the linebacker's production when he's been on the field. In 42 career games with 35 starts, Perryman has totaled 226 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions.

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling rank Perryman at No. 37 on the list of the league's Top 101 pending free agents.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill disappointed with finish, bothered by 49ers-Rams NFC title game

More than a week after his team's disappointing finish in the Wild Card Round, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill addressed the team's season and the club's future moving forward.
news

Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future: 'I don't think any of us know'

Not even Saints owner Gayle Benson knows whether coach Sean Payton plans to return in 2022. "We don't know. You know, who knows?" Benson said Monday. "We'll find out soon enough, I guess."
news

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel backs OC Todd Downing following loss to Bengals

The Titans' offense struggled in Saturday's Divisional Round loss to the Bengals, but head coach Mike Vrabel offered his support for coordinator Todd Downing when speaking with reporters Monday.
news

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu remains in concussion protocol ahead of AFC Championship Game

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu﻿'s status for Sunday's AFC Championship remains in question after the veteran entered concussion protocol during K.C.'s win over the Bills.
news

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski unsure if he'll return for another title pursuit in 2022

Sunday's Divisional Round loss has led to speculation regarding Rob Gronkowski's future with the Bucs.
news

Head coach Bruce Arians: 2022 Buccaneers looking to 'reload,' not rebuild

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn't have any updates on Tom Brady's status Monday, but he did say that he expects next year's team to "reload" and not rebuild.
news

Bills WR Gabriel Davis catches playoff-record four TDs in Divisional Round loss to Chiefs

Gabriel Davis﻿ took full advantage of a hero opportunity on Sunday, even if the walk-off hero, ﻿Travis Kelce﻿, was clad in Chiefs red. The Bills WR caught a playoff-record four touchdowns in their overtime loss in Kansas City.
news

Bengals have 'a lot of confidence' ahead of rematch with Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

The AFC championship bout between the Bengals and Chiefs offers the potential for another explosive fest at Arrowhead Stadium. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor says his Bengals believes they're "as good as any team in the NFL."
news

Sean McVay has 'tremendous faith and confidence' in Cam Akers despite two fumbles vs. Buccaneers

Cam Akers lost the ball twice against Tampa Bay, including once in the fourth quarter. Despite the fumbles, Rams coach Sean McVay said after the win that he's still confident in Akers moving forward.
news

Divisional Round of 2021 season makes playoff history

All four Divisional Round games were won with no time remaining in regulation or in overtime, the most such finishes in an entire postseason in NFL history, according to NFL Research.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen not complaining about OT rules: 'If it was the other way around, we'd be celebrating, too'

Bills quarterback Josh Allen played superbly, connecting with Gabriel Davis for a 19-yard TD to put Buffalo ahead with 13 seconds remaining. But that was all the time Patrick Mahomes needed to lead a game-tying field goal drive, before following with an OT TD drive as Allen sat on the sidelines.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid to Patrick Mahomes before game-tying drive: 'When it's grim, be the Grim Reaper'

The Kansas City Chiefs had just 13 seconds to tie the game and force overtime. Head coach Andy Reid had a no-so-subtle message for QB Patrick Mahomes before the historic drive Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW