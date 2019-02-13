Chargers won't exercise option on DT Corey Liuget

"Corey's made major contributions to this organization since being our first-round selection in 2011 both on and off the field," said Chargers general manager Tom Telesco via Chargers.com. "He was our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2018 for a reason and you won't find a player who made a bigger contribution in the community than Corey. While we did not exercise the 2019 option in Corey's contract and he will now become a free agent on March 13, the door is certainly not closed for a possible return in the future."