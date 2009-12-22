Chargers' win streak, gaudy numbers push Rivers into MVP race

In addition, the team's reliance on Favre has diminished Peterson's role in the offense. The two-time Pro Bowler has been held to less than 100 yards in each of the team's past three games, failing to surpass 35 yards in two of those contests. While defenses have success using eight- and nine-man fronts to slow down Peterson, it has been the lack of touches that has been the bigger reason for his subpar production. In the team's two recent losses, he has only carried the ball 25 times combined. The team's refusal to commit to the running game has allowed defenses to aggressively come after Favre in the pocket.