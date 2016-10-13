Chargers' win could serve as exorcism over AFC West

The Raiders and the Chiefs were surely watching this game and smiling. At 4-1, the Raiders can take sole possession of first place with a win against the Chiefs on Sunday. But it's not as if Oakland is running roughshod over teams. Their scoring differential this year (+5) is actually worse than the Chargers (+18.) This is a division of four intriguing, closely matched teams and it is folly to draw too many conclusions this early in a marathon season. At this point last year, the Chiefs were 1-4. The Chargers have hopes that they can make a similar type of run.