Chargers' Turner praised by key supporters, including Rivers

Published: Dec 31, 2011 at 09:32 PM

Despite missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season, which could lead to his firing, Chargers coach Norv Turner clings to a core of support inside San Diego's locker room leading up to Sunday's season finale against the Oakland Raiders.

Take center Nick Hardwick, who couldn't praise Turner enough to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

"Coach did a really good job of just pushing through what nobody had ever been through before," Hardwick told the newspaper. "(With all the injuries) to keep us in games even and to keep guys so upbeat and positive and continuing to work hard ... I mean, he's like a marathon man ... You know, guys respect the (heck) out of him. I love him, man. I love that guy. He's just a heck of a man, really."

Quarterback Philip Rivers also remains a Turner supporter.

"It hasn't been great (the past two seasons), but he's the winningest coach in the history of this place," Rivers said. "That's all I know. Are we satisfied at 8-8? Absolutely not. Did the Giants go 8-8 before they won the Super Bowl? Yeah, Pittsburgh? Yeah. Teams go 8-8 ... This year has been disappointing for everybody. We're all disappointed ... but the last eight years has been the best eight years that this franchise has ever had."

Team president Dean Spanos, while publicly saying he hasn't made a decision on Turner's future, believes he has little choice but to fire the 59-year-old coach after a season that included a six-game losing streak, The Union-Tribune reported, citing sources.

Turner is 48-31 in five seasons at the helm, behind only Sid Gillman's .614 in franchise regular-season winning percentage. Turner is 3-3 in the playoffs.

