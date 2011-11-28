Chargers' Turner focused solely on halting losing streak

Published: Nov 28, 2011 at 08:07 AM

As his San Diego Chargers continue to collapse and fans call for wholesale changes, embattled coach Norv Turner said it's not difficult to continue to prepare for the next game.

Already livid, fans turned up their wrath one day after Turner made some questionable play-calls during a 16-13 overtime loss to Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos.

La Canfora: Hot seat watch

Jason La Canfora expects this offseason to feature a number of front-office overhauls around the league, including in

San Diego. More ...

The Chargers' six-game losing streak is their longest in 10 years and has dropped them into a last-place tie in the AFC West at 4-7, three games behind the Oakland Raiders.

Turner said he's aware of the rumors surrounding his job security, but he doesn't foresee it affecting how he prepares his team.

"I'm not oblivious to any of that," Turner said Monday. "But it's not something that's going to be an issue for me, and I'm not going to talk a lot about it over the next five weeks."

Turner added: "It really isn't difficult to me. I've been doing this for awhile."

Turner also said his bosses, general manager A.J. Smith and president Dean Spanos, haven't said anything to him about job security.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

