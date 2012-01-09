Chargers to stay in San Diego in 2012

Owner Dean Spanos said Monday that the team will not exercise its right to move the NFL franchise for at least another year.
The Chargers want to allow more time for efforts to build a new downtown stadium. Spanos and San Diego Mayor Jerry Sanders say in a joint statement that they will work closely together to make that happen.
Sanders leaves office at the end of this year due to term limits.
Each year through 2020, the Chargers can announce intentions to leave San Diego on condition they pay off bonds that were sold to expand Qualcomm Stadium in 1997.