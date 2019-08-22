Chargers to place Derwin James on injured reserve

It was reported Saturday that James would undergo surgery on his injured foot and was likely to miss three months. That would peg his return as sometime in November. A player placed on injured reserve to start the season cannot be activated until after Week 8, when the team can designate up to two players to return to the active roster. If and when James is designated to return, his first potential appearance could come in L.A.'s Week 9 matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 3.