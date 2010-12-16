Chargers to be without Gates, Floyd; 49ers' Willis, Spikes active

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, who has been hobbled by a torn plantar fascia in his right foot, and wide receiver Malcom Floyd, who has a hamstring injury, have been ruled out of Thursday night's game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Kara Henderson reported.
Chargers coach Norv Turner confirmed Gates and Floyd would be on his team's inactive list for the game, which has major implications in the AFC West and NFC West races.
Niners linebackers Patrick Willis and Takeo Spikes will play, although both have broken right arms, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche. Both were listed as questionable.
NFL Network insider Alex Flanagan reported that Willis had surgery on his hand Monday to have a pin inserted. He will wear a cast for which he was fitted Wednesday. Spikes also will play with a cast, and both players are expected to have their arms reinforced with padding and tape.
With Willis and Spikes ailing, linebacker Navarro Bowman is scheduled to receive more playing time, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported, citing a team source.
The Chargers signed linebackers Darry Beckwith and Brandon Lang from the practice squad to the active roster in time for the game -- both will be needed on special teams -- and waived running back Curtis Brinkley and placed safety Pat Watkins on injured reserve with a knee injury to make room for them.
The rest of the Chargers inactives are wide receiver Patrick Crayton, safeties Darrell Stuckey and Tyrone Carter, linebacker Larry English, guard Louis Vasquez and defensive end Travis Johnson.
For the 49ers, kicker Joe Nedney; defensive backs Tramaine Brock, William James and Chris Maragos; linebacker Thaddeus Gibson and offensive tackles Joe Staley and Alex Boone are inactive. David Carr is the team's emergency quarterback.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.