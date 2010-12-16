Chargers to be without Gates, Floyd; 49ers' Willis, Spikes active

Published: Dec 16, 2010 at 09:39 AM

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, who has been hobbled by a torn plantar fascia in his right foot, and wide receiver Malcom Floyd, who has a hamstring injury, have been ruled out of Thursday night's game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Kara Henderson reported.

Chargers coach Norv Turner confirmed Gates and Floyd would be on his team's inactive list for the game, which has major implications in the AFC West and NFC West races.

Niners linebackers Patrick Willis and Takeo Spikes will play, although both have broken right arms, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche. Both were listed as questionable.

NFL Network insider Alex Flanagan reported that Willis had surgery on his hand Monday to have a pin inserted. He will wear a cast for which he was fitted Wednesday. Spikes also will play with a cast, and both players are expected to have their arms reinforced with padding and tape.

With Willis and Spikes ailing, linebacker Navarro Bowman is scheduled to receive more playing time, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported, citing a team source.

The Chargers signed linebackers Darry Beckwith and Brandon Lang from the practice squad to the active roster in time for the game -- both will be needed on special teams -- and waived running back Curtis Brinkley and placed safety Pat Watkins on injured reserve with a knee injury to make room for them.

The rest of the Chargers inactives are wide receiver Patrick Crayton, safeties Darrell Stuckey and Tyrone Carter, linebacker Larry English, guard Louis Vasquez and defensive end Travis Johnson.

For the 49ers, kicker Joe Nedney; defensive backs Tramaine Brock, William James and Chris Maragos; linebacker Thaddeus Gibson and offensive tackles Joe Staley and Alex Boone are inactive. David Carr is the team's emergency quarterback.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders' Sam Howell grateful for opportunity to be QB1, says work 'starts now' to get ready for 2023

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is the presumptive starter heading into the offseason, but despite his elevation on the depth chart, the 22-year-old is not going to be complacent in his position.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies intriguing team fits for top prospects

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects might your favorite squad be eyeing at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis? Daniel Jeremiah previewed the event on Friday, identifying some intriguing prospect-team fits.

news

Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks

The Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. Pelissero added that league sources believe it's very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE