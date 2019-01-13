 Skip to main content
Chargers TE Hunter Henry will play vs. Patriots

Jan 12, 2019

Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers will be adding another weapon to their arsenal in time for Sunday's game in New England.

Tight end Hunter Henry will make his long-awaited season debut against the Patriots.

Henry, in his third NFL season, has been recovering from surgery in May to repair a torn right ACL and was activated earlier this week.

The former Arkansas Razorback has 81 receptions and 12 touchdowns in 29 games played in 2016-2017, but this will be his first career playoff game.

Inactive for the Chargers, however, are tight end Sean Culkin, running back Detrez Newsome, center Cole Toner, guard Forrest Lamp, receiver Dylan Cantrell, defensive end Anthony Lanier and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.

Patriots inactives are defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., offensive lineman James Ferentz, cornerback Duke Dawson, safety Obi Melifonwu, defensive end Keionta Davis, tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive end Ufomba Kamalu.

Sunday's victor advances to play the Chiefs in Kansas City next Sunday.

