Chargers TE Gates concerned about doing damage to foot

Published: Sep 26, 2011 at 03:07 PM

Chargers tight end Antonio Gates will see a specialist Tuesday for his injured right foot, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Gates sat out the Chargers' 20-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, one week after he was held without a catch in the Chargers' loss to the New England Patriots

Gates missed the final four games of the 2010 season after battling a torn plantar fascia for nearly two months, but the All-Pro tight end told the Union-Tribune the pain he currently feels is not as extreme as what he endured last year.

The Union-Tribune reported Gates' problems stem from scar tissue built up in Gates' foot over the past year. Twice during the preseason Gates tore the scar tissue and the tissue tore again during the final quarter of the Week 2 game against the Patriots. Gates told the Union-Tribune his decision essentially rests on either playing through the pain and dealing with weekly questions regarding his status, or taking at least three weeks off and hoping the time allows his foot to heal.

Gates underwent an MRI exam last week and said the test "looked great" but admitted that MRIs don't always tell the full story.

"It's always up to me and how much pain I can tolerate," Gates said. "And I think to me, that's the most deceiving thing about MRI, because they tell you how you (are) structurally. But they can't, no one can just tell you how you feel."

The seven-time Pro Bowl pick said his biggest concern was exacerbating the injury and doing long-term damage.

"I think I get the satisfaction of knowing that it's not anything that would hinder me from my career," Gates said. "But I do want to be me in the game. I think that's the bottom line for me. I don't want to ... just go out there and just be out there. I want to be able to run and do the things that I can do."

Gates said he would wait until later in the week to determine his availability for the Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 7

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Jaguars DL Dawuane Smoot delivers newborn daughter at home

Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot delivered his newborn daughter, Ahlani Moon Smoot, at home Tuesday morning, per the team. Smoot's wife, Aumari, required an emergency delivery as the couple did not have enough time to make it to the hospital.
news

Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee arrested on DWI charge

Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, police said.
news

Giants place LT Andrew Thomas (ankle) on IR

The Giants' unraveling season absorbed another blow Tuesday as the club placed OT Andrew Thomas on injured reserve.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW