Chargers sign veteran WR Reed to one-year deal

Published: Jun 11, 2010 at 01:06 PM

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Chargers signed free agent wide receiver Josh Reed to a one-year contract on Friday.

Signing Reed apparently is a pre-emptive move. Pro Bowl wide receiver Vincent Jackson is one of three Chargers players who are so unhappy about being tendered one-year contracts as restricted free agents that they have stayed away from offseason workouts, including minicamp. The others are left tackle Marcus McNeill and outside linebacker Shawne Merriman.

Their holdouts could extend into the regular season.

The Bills allowed Reed to leave as a free agent after the 2009 season, when he had 27 catches for 291 yards and one touchdown.

On Wednesday, the Chargers signed three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tra Thomas as insurance in case McNeill continues his holdout.

Tuesday is the deadline for clubs to withdraw original qualifying offers to unsigned restricted free agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting a tender of 110 percent of the previous year's salary.

Merriman was tendered at $3,269,000, Jackson at $3,268,000 and McNeill at $3,168,000.

Wide receiver Malcom Floyd signed his $3,168,000 tender and ended his holdout on Monday.

