Chargers sign versatile Dexter McCluster

Published: Sep 20, 2016 at 06:48 AM

Desperately in need of a running back with pass-catching skills in the absence of Danny Woodhead, the Chargers signed Dexter McCluster on Tuesday, the team announced.

The 28-year-old veteran played a similar role for Andy Reid in Kansas City and has been listed as both a running back and wide receiver over the course of his career. He last played for the Titans, where he posted 247 rushing yards and 260 receiving yards in 2015.

San Diego is doing their best to patch up an offense that has already lost Woodhead and No. 1 wide receiver Keenan Allen for the season. The Chargers signed journeyman wideout Griff Whalen on Monday.

While this seems like an obvious replacement, it will be difficult for San Diego to use McCluster as heavily without a sense of his pass protection in the new offense. Woodhead and Philip Rivers developed a surprisingly strong rapport over the past three seasons, which is why Woodhead stood out as one of the league's most prolific receiving backs.

