Chargers sign T Henderson to 1-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Chargers have signed free agent tackle Mario Henderson to a one-year contract.
Henderson spent last season with the Colorado Ice of the Indoor Football League after being released by the Oakland Raiders.
Henderson spent four seasons with the AFC West rival Raiders after being selected in the third round of the 2007 draft. He played in 44 games and started 28 at left tackle.
He is projected to provide depth at both tackle positions.
Also on Friday, restricted free agent guard-tackle Brandyn Dombrowski and exclusive rights free agent long snapper Mike Windt signed their one-year contract tenders.