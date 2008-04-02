Chargers sign Harris, Gordon to 1-year contracts

Published: Apr 02, 2008 at 04:01 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Linebacker Marques Harris and cornerback Cletis Gordon signed one-year contracts with the San Diego Chargers on Wednesday.

Harris was a restricted free agent and Gordon was an exclusive rights free agent.

Harris has been a key reserve and special teams player in his three seasons in San Diego. He played in 15 games at outside linebacker last year, including two starts. He had 1½ sacks and eight special teams tackles.

Gordon played in 14 games last season, mostly on special teams.

