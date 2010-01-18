Chargers sign coach Turner to three-year contract extension

Turner was credited as being the steadying force this season as the Chargers rallied from a 2-3 start to win their final 11 games to clinch the AFC's No. 2 playoff seed and a first-round bye. But anti-Turner sentiment re-emerged after Sunday's shocking loss, in which the Chargers looked tight, played conservatively and at times lost their composure. The Chargers were booed at one point, and some fans began calling for Turner to be replaced.