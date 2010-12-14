Chargers sell enough tickets to avoid blackout

Published: Dec 14, 2010 at 11:59 AM

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Chargers say enough tickets have been sold to avoid a TV blackout in Southern California for their game Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers (5-8) and Chargers (7-6) are still in playoff contention.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jadeveon Clowney admits 'it would be nice' to return to Texans, has 'no timetable' on signing somewhere

Free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has no timetable on picking a team to join this offseason, but he admitted "it would be nice" to have a reunion with the Houston Texans.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown nearly struck by car during charity bike ride

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown was nearly struck by a car while participating in the sixth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, a charity bike ride. The two-time Pro Bowler later tweeted reassurances that he is fine after the close call.

news

49ers LB Fred Warner looking toward 2023 season: 'I'll always say defense wins championships'

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is taking responsibility as the 2023 regular season is slowly creeping up. "I'll always say defense wins championships, so it's going to start and end with us," Warner said.

news

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans says Aaron Jones 'hasn't missed a beat' entering his seventh season

With running back Aaron Jones entering his seventh NFL season, Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans says the veteran "hasn't missed a beat" this offseason.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More