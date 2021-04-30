Chargers select Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater with No. 13 overall pick

A year after the Los Angeles Chargers centerpieced their future with the selection of QB ﻿Justin Herbert﻿, the club invested first in his protection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Chargers made Rashawn Slater the No. 13 overall pick, giving them one of the top pass protectors in the draft class. The All-Big Ten star from Northwestern will bring experience at both right and left tackle from the college level. He also projects well at the guard position, but his value at tackle should demand a lengthy look. Upon arriving at Northwestern as a freshman in 2017, Slater was an immediate starter at right tackle. He moved to the left side as a junior in 2019 and did now allow a sack all season.

"When I watched him, I saw a little bit of (Cowboys All-Pro OL) Zack Martin," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on the draft broadcast.