Chargers select FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr. at No. 47

Published: Apr 30, 2021 at 08:19 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Chargers traded ﻿Desmond King﻿ during the 2020 season and bid adieu to ﻿Casey Hayward﻿ in the offseason. They turned to the draft to find a replacement with a big name.

Los Angeles selected Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the 47th overall pick Friday in Cleveland.

The son of former NFL star cornerback and two-time Super Bowl champion Asante Samuel, the younger Samuel excels at ruining opposing quarterbacks' hopes of completions, forcing 30 incompletions in coverage in his career, tying for the second most among corners in FBS since 2018, per Pro Football Focus. Samuel also boasted the third-highest production score among the 44 cornerbacks invited to the NFL Scouting Combine this year, according to Next Gen Stats.

Samuel becomes an immediately notable name in a new-look secondary that returns two significant veterans in Michael Davis and Chris Harris Jr., but has only one of the two (Davis) under contract beyond 2021. Samuel can compete for a starting outside job (while also gaining valuable wisdom from the likes of Harris and Davis) as a draft pick that helps the Chargers improve instantly and also plan for the future.

Los Angeles certainly needs it. Chargers corners allowed the fourth-highest yards per reception in the NFL in 2020, per PFF, the main weakness in a pass defense that finished ninth in yards allowed per game.

After shoring up the tackle situation in the first round, the Chargers have turned their attention to their biggest defensive weakness. They're 2 for 2 at the plate.

Related Content

news

Cardinals select Purdue WR Rondale Moore at No. 49

The Arizona Cardinals selected Purdue's Rondale Moore in the second round with the No. 49 overall selection Friday, adding a diminutive but explosive wide receiver to the offensive weapons surrounding ascendant quarterback Kyler Murray.
news

Browns trade up to select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in second round

The Browns traded up with the Panthers to draft Notre Dame linebacker ﻿Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿ in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.
news

Bengals select Clemson OT Jackson Carman at No. 46

The Bengals got some protection for Joe Burrow on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati selected Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman with the No. 46 overall pick.
news

Raiders trade up to select TCU safety Trevon Moehrig 

The Raiders traded up with the 49ers to grab TCU Trevon Moehrig in the second round. 
news

Eagles select Alabama C Landon Dickerson at No. 37

The Philadelphia Eagles populated their offense with yet another player from Alabama on Friday in selecting center Landon Dickerson, just a day after taking Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith to work with former UA QB Jalen Hurts.
news

Broncos select UNC RB Javonte Williams after trading up with Falcons

The Broncos acquired pick Nos. 35 and 219 in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Falcons in exchange for pick Nos. 40 and 114. Denver used the pick to draft North Carolina running back Javonte Williams.
news

Jets select Mississippi WR Elijah Moore at No. 34 overall

The Jets selected Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Jaguars select Georgia CB Tyson Campbell with first pick of Round 2

The Jacksonville Jaguars addressed the defensive side of the ball with the first pick of the second round, selecting standout Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell.
news

Roundup: Chiefs signing former Vikings, 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon 

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing free-agent running back ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported Friday afternoon. 
news

Ravens exercise fifth-year option of QB Lamar Jackson

Just a few days after Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh guaranteed the team would exercise the fifth-year option of franchise quarterback ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿, the club officially announced Friday it had picked up the option. 
news

New era: Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts to wear No. 8; Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase to wear No. 1

Kyle Pitts is the first rookie to take advantage of the NFL's relaxed uniform rules. The new Falcons tight end will wear No. 8 in Atlanta. Over in the AFC, Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase will wear No. 1.
