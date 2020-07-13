Chargers safety Roderic Teamer suspended four games

Chargers reserve safety Roderic Teamer has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on substances of abuse, the team announced Monday.

An undrafted rookie in 2019, Teamer signed with Los Angeles shortly after the draft and filled in admirably for an injured Derwin James and Adrian Phillips. The Tulane product started six games, appeared in seven and recorded 40 tackles and an interception.