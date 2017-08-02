Chargers rookie OL Forrest Lamp suffers torn ACL

The team announced that rookie guard Forrest Lamp has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee. The second-rounder was carted off the field during Wednesday's practice and will miss the entire season.
It's a brutal blow for the Bolts, who have no idea when first-round wideout Mike Williams will return from a back injury that has nagged him all offseason. Considering how deep Los Angeles is at receiver, Lamp's loss is arguably the bigger setback here in August.
The Chargers have struggled for years to solidify their line in front of quarterback Philip Rivers. Lamp was already looking the part in camp.
"Everybody makes a big deal about (Rivers') interception total last year," said NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah. "I think a lot of that, you can point toward their inability to run the ball -- a little bit of that's on the offensive line -- and protect him.
"Forrest Lamp, to me, I thought was the best interior lineman in the draft," Jeremiah said. "If you're looking for a silver lining, I guess the second-best interior lineman in the draft, Dan Feeney -- also drafted by the Chargers."
Feeney, the team's third-round selection, has worked at center during camp, but could be asked to move to guard to help Los Angeles mask this loss. Kenny Wiggins and Chris Hairston also loom as possibiities, while Matt Slauson could flip over to the right side.
Make no mistake: The Chargers, almost religiously, have been one of the league's most injury-battered clubs in recent seasons. Nothing has changed in 2017.