 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chargers rookie OL Forrest Lamp suffers torn ACL

Published: Aug 02, 2017 at 11:40 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Disaster has struck the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team announced that rookie guard Forrest Lamp has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee. The second-rounder was carted off the field during Wednesday's practice and will miss the entire season.

It's a brutal blow for the Bolts, who have no idea when first-round wideout Mike Williams will return from a back injury that has nagged him all offseason. Considering how deep Los Angeles is at receiver, Lamp's loss is arguably the bigger setback here in August.

The Chargers have struggled for years to solidify their line in front of quarterback Philip Rivers. Lamp was already looking the part in camp.

"Everybody makes a big deal about (Rivers') interception total last year," said NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah. "I think a lot of that, you can point toward their inability to run the ball -- a little bit of that's on the offensive line -- and protect him.

"Forrest Lamp, to me, I thought was the best interior lineman in the draft," Jeremiah said. "If you're looking for a silver lining, I guess the second-best interior lineman in the draft, Dan Feeney -- also drafted by the Chargers."

Feeney, the team's third-round selection, has worked at center during camp, but could be asked to move to guard to help Los Angeles mask this loss. Kenny Wiggins and Chris Hairston also loom as possibiities, while Matt Slauson could flip over to the right side.

Make no mistake: The Chargers, almost religiously, have been one of the league's most injury-battered clubs in recent seasons. Nothing has changed in 2017.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams set to snap seven-year streak without first-round selection

The Rams are slated to make a first-round selection for the first time since 2016. Should Los Angeles hold on to its first-rounder and make the pick April 25 in Detroit, it will snap the second-longest streak without an opening-round selection in the common draft era.
news

Packers DT Kenny Clark: New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will 'allow us to be way more disruptive'

The Packers defense has for so long been a case of broad talent, limited execution. Green Bay's introduction of Jeff Hafley is meant to change that, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark believes the new coordinator will specifically let the defensive line amp up the aggression.
news

Cowboys' John Fassel on Micah Parsons returning kicks: 'He would be fantastic'

Discussing the upcoming changes to kickoffs, Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel admitted he'd love to have the playmaking Micah Parsons back to return kicks, but he knows that's truly fantasy football.
news

Dion Dawkins: Stefon Diggs trade was 'haymaker,' but I know Bills 'know what they're doing'

Despite Buffalo's big decision to trade Stefon Diggs, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins has full faith in the Bills and believes the organization know what it's doing in order to stay competitive for a Super Bowl.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow confident he's put in work to 'make sure I'm healthy' 

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is progressing in his return from last year's season-ending wrist injury. Burrow recently said that he's confident he's done what he needs to do to make sure he's healthy.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Christian Wilkins appreciates seeing Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's growth along career-best season

New Raiders DT Christian Wilkins feels fortunate to have had a front-row seat to Tua Tagovailoa's growth during a 2023 season where the Dolphins QB led the league in passing yards.
news

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero already likes what he sees from revamped defense

Armed with a revamped defense, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is sensing a culture shift in Carolina that could produce a jump in the 2024 season.
news

Tom Brady 'not opposed' to NFL return if team calls

Tom Brady, who made a appearance on the DeepCut podcast with Vic Blends, says he's "not opposed" to a return to the NFL if a team calls him.
news

Ex-Bills safety Jordan Poyer looks to help Dolphins 'get over the hump'

Ex-Bills safety Jordan Poyer joined the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins and is aiming to help his new squad "get over the hump."
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield negotiations: 'We want them here long term'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht says the team wants Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield Jr. "long term." 
news

Texans' Hannah McNair on team's active offseason: 'We want to win now'

It's been an offseason of historical proportions for the Houston Texans, and the franchise's latest splash elicited cheers from the McNair family. 