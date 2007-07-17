Chargers rookie charged in confrontation

Published: Jul 17, 2007 at 07:59 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -San Diego Chargers rookie Anthony Waters was charged with hitting a man who threw a rock at his car on a highway.

The 22-year-old linebacker was arrested last week on a simple assault and battery charge and released on $1,000 bail, Horry County spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said Monday. No trial date has been set.

Waters, a former Clemson star, was traveling on Nichols Highway last week when a passenger in a vehicle in front of him threw a rock and broke Waters' windshield, causing about $350 in damages, according to arrest warrants.

It's unclear what happened next, but at some point Waters and another man struck Colby Sarvis, 18, and threatened to kill him, according to warrants. Bourcier said she did not know if the men had lawyers.

Brian Rogers, 23, also was charged with hitting Sarvis. He and Waters were released from jail Friday, Bourcier said. Sarvis was charged with malicious injury to personal property under $1,000.

Waters was selected in the third round of the NFL draft. He tore a knee ligament in Clemson's 54-6 opening win over Florida Atlantic in September and did not play the rest of the season.

