Chargers reportedly lose DBs coach Wilks to Panthers

Published: Jan 14, 2012 at 10:22 AM

Chargers defensive backs coach Steve Wilks is leaving to fill the same position with the Carolina Panthers, U-T San Diego reported Saturday.

Wilks, a North Carolina native, has ties to Panthers coach Ron Rivera, dating to their days on the Chicago Bears' coaching staff. Wilks came to the Chargers in 2009 to join Rivera, who was then the team's defensive coordinator, and his contract was up after this season.

U-T San Diego, which didn't cite a source for Wilks' departure, reported it is unclear if the Chargers will promote assistant secondary coach Chris Dishman or look elsewhere for a replacement.

