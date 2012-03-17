Chargers release Volek, bring in Whitehurst to back up Rivers

Published: Mar 16, 2012 at 08:46 PM

Charlie Whitehurst is in and Billy Volek is out as Philip Rivers' backup with the San Diego Chargers.

La Canfora: New market strategy

This is the year of the short-term contract. Jason La Canfora explains why players are not seeking lengthy deals. More ...

Whitehurst agreed to a two-year contract Friday to return to the Chargers. The deal is worth $4 million, including a $1 million signing bonus, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.

A short time later, the Chargers released Volek.

Whitehurst was San Diego's third-string quarterback behind Rivers and Volek from 2006-09, and never attempted a pass in the regular season.

Whitehurst was traded to the Seattle Seahawks and played in nine games in two seasons, throwing for 805 yards and three touchdowns, with four interceptions.

The 35-year-old Volek has been in the NFL since 2000, with the Tennessee Titans and San Diego, and has appeared in 39 games, starting 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

