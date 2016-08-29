Chargers release veteran wide receiver James Jones

Four weeks after Jones signed on with San Diego, the Chargers have released the 32-year-old wideout, the team announced Monday.
Jones never got comfortable with the offense of coach Mike McCoy and offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, per Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Brought on board as veteran insurance following Stevie Johnson's season-ending knee injury, Jones failed to bypass younger options such as Dontrelle Inman and Tyrell Williams.
Although Jones paced an injury-ravaged Green Bay wide receiver corps last season, he has now been released by the Chargers, Giants and Raiders in the past 16 months. Back in March, the Packers informed Jones that they would rather go forward with ascending receivers such as Davante Adams, Ty Montgomery, Jared Abbrederis and Jeff Janis.
Specializing in outmuscling defensive backs at the catch point, Jones can still help a team in a reduced role. His last two stops have exposed his limitations as a No. 1 target, as he struggles to separate from coverage to give his quarterback an open read.
If Jones is going to catch on elsewhere as a third or fourth receiver, he might have to wait awhile. Those jobs are hard to come by for speed-challenged veterans who don't contribute on special teams.