Chargers re-sign Clary, Floyd, Gregory and McKinney

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Chargers re-signed offensive tackle Jeromey Clary, wide receiver Malcom Floyd, safety Steve Gregory and defensive tackle Brandon McKinney to one-year deals Tuesday.
All four were exclusive-rights free agents.
Clary moved into the starting lineup in December, taking over at right tackle in place of Shane Olivea.
Floyd saw action in six games, catching seven passes for 97 yards. Gregory played in all 16 games, seeing most of his action on special teams. McKinney became a regular on the Chargers' defensive line rotation, playing in 14 games with two starts at defensive tackle.
Cornerback Cletis Gordon is the Chargers' only exclusive-rights free agent who has yet to sign a contract.
