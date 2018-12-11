Around the NFL

Chargers RBs Gordon, Ekeler unlikely to play vs. Chiefs

Published: Dec 11, 2018 at 03:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be heading into Thursday night's showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs without their top two running backs.

Coach Anthony Lynn told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that the Chargers are not optimistic that running backs Melvin Gordon (knee) or Austin Ekeler (neck, concussion) will be available Thursday. Lynn noted that the short week does not seem like enough time for either running back to be ready.

Gordon has missed the past two games after suffering a knee injury. Ekeler was hurt in Sunday's victory over the Bengals on an onside kick at the end of the game. Gordon, for his part, believes there's still a chance he could play.

"I definitely feel it will be a game-day decision," Gordon said, per Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. "Still trying to decide what we're going to do. I know coach is trying to be careful, doesn't want me to further hurt myself."

The news is a blow to the Chargers, who are looking to end a nine-game losing streak to the Chiefs. L.A. would clinch a playoff berth with a win and move into a tie for the AFC West lead.

Ekeler, who is in concussion protocol, did not practice on Tuesday, while Gordon was limited.

With Gordon and Ekeler not expected to play, rookies Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome, would be the Chargers top two running backs.

Jackson would get the start and figures to see the bulk of the backfield touches. A seventh-round pick out of Northwestern, Jackson displays burst through the hole and power on the second level, compiling 75 rushing yards on 15 rushing attempts with one touchdown the past two games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cam Newton agrees to one-year, $10 million deal with Panthers in reunion with former team

Former MVP Cam Newton has agreed to terms with the Panthers following a Thursday meeting with his original team, the club announced. The one-year deal is worth up to $10 million for the rest of year, including $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory to miss multiple weeks after injuring calf in practice

Dallas' banged-up pass-rushing unit has sustained another significant blow in the form of a calf injury  to standout edge rusher Randy Gregory.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 11

The Cardinals managed to win on the road in Week 9 without a collection of key players, and they're getting one back in time for Week 10. A.J. Green has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Arizona's Thursday practice.
news

NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, NFL players and teams paid homage to America's servicemen and women.
news

Patrick Mahomes not interested in changing style despite struggles: 'I'm gonna take shots'

The 2021 Chiefs are not who we thought they were -- at least not yet. And with the offense uncharacteristically sputtering, Patrick Mahomes is adamant about continuing to try to do what has worked in the past.
news

Cam Newton to visit with Panthers in possible reunion with former team

With the Panthers in need of depth at the QB position, the club plans to meet with free agent Cam Newton, who led the franchise for the first nine years of his career.
news

Sean McDermott on Bills' offensive imbalance: 'Adjustments are being made'

The Buffalo Bills' offensive is mired in an imbalance problem, that become most apparent during last week's loss to the Jaguars. Head coach Sean McDermott promised Wednesday that "adjustments are being made".
news

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham to take some time before deciding on next team

Those eagerly anticipating an end to "Odell Watch" will have to wait a little longer. The free-agent WR is expected to take his time before deciding his next NFL home.
news

Panthers DE Brian Burns criticizes questionable Mac Jones tackle: 'I think it's some bull'

A controversial tackle in Week 9 thrusted Mac Jones and Brian Burns into the national spotlight for not-so-great reasons. On Wednesday, the Panthers DE addressed the Patriots QB's actions.
news

Packers activate David Bakhtiari (ACL) off PUP list, star LT eligible to play Week 10

The Packers offense received wonderful news on Wednesday regarding the pending return of All-Pro OT David Bakhtiari, who has yet to play a game in 2021.
news

Week 10 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle) optimistic about Week 10 return vs. Panthers

It's looking more likely that ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s ankle injury will cost him just one game. The Cardinals QB said Wednesday that he's made "crazy" progress in recovering from the injury and is optimistic about his availability to play against the Panthers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW