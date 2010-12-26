Chargers RB Tolbert passes tests, heads home with team

San Diego Chargers running back Mike Tolbert sprained his neck and shoulder on a scary hit against the Cincinnati Bengals, but is expected to fully recover.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reports that Tolbert passed all initial medical tests following the game and is traveling home with Chargers, according to a league source.
Tolbert put his head down and ran into the chest of safety Reggie Nelson during the first quarter of a 34-20 loss on Sunday. Tolbert fumbled and stayed face-down on the field, motionless for several minutes.
Doctors carefully rolled him onto a backboard, strapped him down and wheeled him off the field. He raised his right forearm and gave a thumbs-up sign to the applauding crowd.
Teammates said Tolbert was walking around the locker room after the game.
"He's doing fine," coach Norv Turner said. "He has a sprained shoulder and neck. He's got all the feeling back in his hands. He'll be all right."
According to La Canfora's source, all tests and scans done in Cincinnati were negative and Tolbert could sit out Week 17 as a precaution.
Tolbert's agent, Joel Turner, declined to discuss any medical specifics, but said, "Mike's fine, he's going to be fine and he'll be back and better than ever in 2011."
Tolbert was enjoying a breakout season in the run game, racking up 737 yards and 11 touchdowns this season in addition to his key special-teams role with the Chargers.
Tolbert will be a restricted free agent in 2011.
