Chargers RB Tolbert passes tests, heads home with team

Published: Dec 26, 2010 at 12:22 PM

San Diego Chargers running back Mike Tolbert sprained his neck and shoulder on a scary hit against the Cincinnati Bengals, but is expected to fully recover.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reports that Tolbert passed all initial medical tests following the game and is traveling home with Chargers, according to a league source.

Tolbert put his head down and ran into the chest of safety Reggie Nelson during the first quarter of a 34-20 loss on Sunday. Tolbert fumbled and stayed face-down on the field, motionless for several minutes.

Doctors carefully rolled him onto a backboard, strapped him down and wheeled him off the field. He raised his right forearm and gave a thumbs-up sign to the applauding crowd.

Teammates said Tolbert was walking around the locker room after the game.

"He's doing fine," coach Norv Turner said. "He has a sprained shoulder and neck. He's got all the feeling back in his hands. He'll be all right."

According to La Canfora's source, all tests and scans done in Cincinnati were negative and Tolbert could sit out Week 17 as a precaution.

Tolbert's agent, Joel Turner, declined to discuss any medical specifics, but said, "Mike's fine, he's going to be fine and he'll be back and better than ever in 2011."

Tolbert was enjoying a breakout season in the run game, racking up 737 yards and 11 touchdowns this season in addition to his key special-teams role with the Chargers.

Tolbert will be a restricted free agent in 2011.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills head coach Sean McDermott: Extension for Josh Allen will 'work itself out'

With an extension for quarterback Josh Allen one of the prevailing storylines for Buffalo's offseason, Bills head coach Sean McDermott "firmly" believes it will get sorted out. 
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock's windshield fends off flying lug nut

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol's Twitter account, Broncos QB Drew Lock's windshield fended off a wayward lug nut that flew across the median and into Lock's vehicle's windshield.
news

Jaguars' Travis Etienne has Trevor Lawrence's help in attempting to learn receiver position as rookie

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne explains how fellow rookie and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence has helped with his process of learning receiver routes this summer.
news

State of the 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars: Optimism reigns with arrivals of Trevor Lawrence, Urban Meyer

Will the Jaguars enjoy a quick turnaround under Urban Meyer with first overall pick Trevor Lawrence at the helm of the offense? Adam Rank explores the state of the franchise heading into the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW