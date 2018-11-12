Chargers RB Melvin Gordon riding 5-game hot streak

Around the NFL

The City of Angels is home to one of the NFL's hottest teams and players, but oddly enough, they aren't receiving wall-to-wall coverage and tend to fly under the radar.

The Chargers, owners of a six-game winning streak and a 7-2 record, can probably thank the glamorous Rams for that oversight.

And while much of the spotlight falls on Rams running back Todd Gurley, Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has quietly put together an impressive span of production that has been done just once in the past decade.

Gordon totaled 165 yards (93 rushing) and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Oakland Raiders to become just the second player since 2007 to post a five-game streak of 120-plus total yards from scrimmage and touchdown. Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles previously accomplished the feat in 2013.

"Wow," Gordon said when informed of his achievement, via the Chargers' official website. "That's what's up!"

Football is a team sport, of course, so the individual achievement takes a back seat to team goals.

Still, the Chargers' success over the past month is tied to Gordon, who helped blow open the game Sunday after taking a short pass from quarterback Philip Rivers, who made the perfect read on a Raiders' blitz, 66 yards to the house.

While Gordon did the rest of the work to get in the end zone, he also gave plenty of credit to his teammates down the field.

"I just saw the linebackers," Gordon said. "I saw the blitzer. I knew I was going to be hot, and I had to look quick. Phil knew that, too, and got me the ball.

"I made a guy miss and then, obviously, I got some help with Virgil [Green] and Keenan [Allen] down the field. I think Keenan knocked off a defensive end for me. He was hauling, so that helped me and obviously, having to think I made another safety miss but after that it was just to the house."

The Chargers have certainly benefited from plays like that from Gordon, who now has 1,033 total yards (672 rushing) and 11 touchdowns (seven rushing) on the season.

So, while the Rams will continue to be darlings in the No. 2 media market in the country, it might be time for the rest of the media to take immediate notice of Gordon and the Chargers.

Teams like the hot Chargers don't win six consecutive games on accident, and Gordon's five-game streak of 120-plus yards from scrimmage and a touchdown happens because he's pretty darn good.

