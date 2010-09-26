Chargers RB Mathews inactive against Seahawks

SEATTLE -- San Diego rookie running back Ryan Mathews was inactive for Sunday's game at the Seattle Seahawks with a sprained right ankle.
Mathews did not practice all week and was listed as doubtful on the injury report. With the rookie first-round pick out, the Chargers are likely to have Darren Sproles and Mike Tolbert share the running load. Mathews was hurt early in San Diego's win over Jacksonville last week. Tolbert rushed for a career-best 82 yards and two touchdowns in Mathews' absence.
Also inactive for San Diego was starting linebacker Stephen Cooper, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury. Backup linebacker Larry English was also out with a foot injury.
Seattle was without running back Quinton Ganther, bothered by a sore knee all week. Also inactive are linebacker Leroy Hill, guard Evan Dietrich-Smith, guard Chester Pitts, tackle Russell Okung, tight end Anthony McCoy and defensive end E.J. Wilson.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.