Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) active vs. Chiefs on Thursday night

As the Los Angeles Chargers aim to tie up the AFC West, they'll have one of their most productive and important offensive weapons at their disposal.

Running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ is active for the Chargers' first-place showdown with the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

Ekeler was questionable coming into Thursday due to an ankle injury, but he was expected to play as of earlier Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Safety ﻿Derwin James﻿ is also active for the Bolts.

Through 13 games this season, Ekeler has scored 16 total touchdowns (nine rushing) and tallied 1,265 scrimmage yards (730 rushing). He had 107 scrimmage yards and a receiving score in the Chargers' Week 3 win over the Chiefs.

Injured ankle and all, Ekeler is going to give it a go in prime time, but it remains to be seen how large a workload he'll have.