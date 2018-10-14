Chargers quietly proving to be a contender one win at a time

Even if skeptics want to discredit the Chargers' recent opponents -- their current winning streak includes victories over the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, who are a combined 3-8 this year -- it's impossible to argue that Cleveland was an underwhelming challenge. The Browns had tied the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener and their other two losses came on the road by a total of six points (at New Orleans and Oakland). This wasn't the same old Browns. It was a young team starting to feel good about itself with an opportunity to be over .500 in a season for the first time since 2014.