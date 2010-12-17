Chargers' QB Rivers on NFLN postgame show

"I can't [explain it]. I'm aggravated we're not 21-0 in December. I'm still mad about that one [last week against the Oakland Raiders]. The sign of great teams is that they can finish strong at the end of the year. I don't know why we start slowly. If we knew, we would get it solved. After that Jets game in the playoffs last year, I remember thinking it's going to take forever for us to get that opportunity again [and] I don't know if I can wait another year to get that opportunity. And we've almost let it slip away, but here we are with two weeks left to hopefully get another opportunity."