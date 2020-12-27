Chargers QB Justin Herbert sets new single-season rookie record for TD passes

Baker Mayfield﻿'s rookie standard has been bested.

Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert vaulted past Mayfield to set a new NFL single-season rookie record for touchdown passes on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Herbert's sensational rookie campaign became a record-breaking one when he threw his 28th touchdown of the season to Austin Ekeler in the second quarter of the Bolts' Week 16 game.

Heading into the game, Herbert had already tied Mayfield's 2018 mark of 27 scoring passes after a two-touchdown showing against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.

Coincidentally, Herbert's stellar first season only began when Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor was injured before a Week 2 game versus the Chiefs. Herbert, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has started every game since, just as Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, did when he took over for an injured Taylor with the Browns. Mayfield replaced Taylor during a Week 3 game and has been the starter for Cleveland since Week 4 of his rookie campaign.