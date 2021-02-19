Around the NFL

Chargers QB Justin Herbert: 'I think anyone should aspire to be like Tom Brady'

Published: Feb 19, 2021 at 09:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Tom Brady﻿ has been winning since ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ was still in diapers. The Offensive Rookie of the Year would like to replicate Brady's Super Bowl success.

Asked Thursday on SiriusXM NFL Radio if there was a QB he hoped to emulate, the 22-year-old Herbert said Brady is the player all other signal-callers aspire to be.

"I think anyone should aspire to be like Tom Brady, to have as much success as he's had for as long as he's been able to do it," Herbert said. "I don't think there's anyone that's ever done anything like that before. To win, that's the ultimate goal of the quarterback position is to put your team in a position to win. He's been able to do that. He's a competitor, and he finds a way to win, and I think that's the best part about it."

Herbert's rookie season was a good start. The first-year QB often put his club in a position to swipe a win. Too often, however, the Chargers came up short, going 7-9 and missing the postseason.

Comparing Herbert's rookie season to Brady's is an effort in futility. One is famously a sixth-round pick who sat for a year and began his career in a different era. The other is a franchise-changing first-rounder in an era where QBs are heaved into the fire off the bat in a passing league.

Herbert tossed for 4,336 yards, 31 TDs with 10 INTs and completed 66.6 percent of his passes. Brady didn't throw for 4,000-plus yards until 2005 or have 30-plus TDs until 2007. It's what TB12, with his addiction to competition and improvement, has done since his first season that separates him from all other QBs.

Herbert knows even after an impressive rookie campaign, there is plenty of areas of his game to improve.

"I think I can keep learning about the game," he said. "I think if I know more about defenses, coverages, pressures, all of that, I think that better helps our team. And I think if I can master the playbook and know exactly what we're doing, why we're doing it, so that when I get up to the line of scrimmage and I see a certain front, see a certain pressure, I'm able to get us into a great play."

With a new coach in Brandon Staley and new coordinator in Joe Lombardi, Herbert will be learning his second offense in two seasons. Constant changes have hindered young QBs in the past from making the next leap -- something Brady rarely had to deal with in New England.

To compete with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, Herbert knows he'll have to continue to progress.

"It's to keep getting better, to improve," he said when asked how L.A. keeps up with K.C. "You know, we played some pretty good football there at the end of the year, and put four in a row -- four wins, four big wins -- with a couple tow-minute drives, and big defensive stops. And if we could apply that to the entire year, there's a lot to look forward to, because I think we've got the roster. I think we've got the locker room. I believe in those guys, and I believe in the staff, so I'm really excited to be part of it."

Related Content

news

Panthers to release veteran safety Tre Boston; punter Michael Palardy cut

The Carolina Panthers plan to release veteran safety Tre Boston, who started 16 games last season.
news

Cardinals' Michael Bidwill 'very bullish' on Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim in 2021

Is 2021 a make-or-break year for Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim? Owner Michael Bidwill says he's "bullish" on the duo heading into next season.
news

WR Marvin Jones wants to chase Super Bowl in free agency

Soon-to-be free agent WR Marvin Jones recently said that a top priority in choosing his new team will be his ability to win a Super Bowl in 2021.
news

Allen Robinson says he's come to fork in road on future with Bears 

Allen Robinson has largely remained quiet on his outstanding contract issue with the Bears, but with a decision deadline looming, time is running out on determining the star receiver's future. Will he be somewhere other than Chicago in 2021?
news

Atlanta Falcons release veteran safety Ricardo Allen, DE Allen Bailey

Atlanta began the process of reshaping its roster under new GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. The team announced the release of safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey on Thursday.
news

NFL players react to Philadelphia Eagles trading Carson Wentz to Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz﻿ is headed to Indianapolis, ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is likely starting in Philadelphia, and the NFL world can't get enough. Colts players, former teammates of Wentz and others took to the internet to offer their thoughts on Thursday's big trade.
news

Eagles agree to trade QB Carson Wentz to Colts for two draft picks

The ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ era is over in Philadelphia. The Eagles have agreed to trade Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-rounder and a conditional second-rounder in 2022.
news

Bruce Arians hopes Buccaneers can keep most of their free agents: 'I think our guys really want to stay'

After winning Super Bowl LV, the next task for Tampa Bay Buccaneers brass is to retain much of the talent that helped lift a Lombardi Trophy to make a run at a repeat.
news

NFL increases minimum salary cap to $180 million in 2021 

The NFL salary cap in 2021 has a new floor. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that, in a memo to teams, the NFL said the salary-cap floor has been increased from $175 million to $180 million following talks with the NFLPA
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert: Pittsburgh's run game wasn't 'good enough' in 2020

The focus of Steelers GM Kevin Colbert's message to the media was rightfully on his tepid comments regarding ﻿Ben Roethlisberger, but he also noted that regardless of who the QB is in 2021, Pittsburgh must get more out of its running game.

news

Saquon Barkley: ACL tear 'probably the weakest moment of my life'

Giants running back Saquon Barkley opened up about the ACL tear he suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season, revealing his emotions at the time of the injury and his mindset as he rehabs himself toward a return in 2021. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW