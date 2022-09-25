Justin Herbert (ribs) to start Sunday's game for Chargers vs. Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is officially active for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- and he will be in the starting lineup, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Herbert came into Sunday listed as questionable after sustaining fractured rib cartilage in a Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday, but did not participate in Friday's session, which was part of the plan, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters.

Chase Daniel is second on the depth chart in L.A., and would take the field if Herbert struggles to manage the pain. Daniel, who is also an NFL Network analyst, is in his second year with the Chargers and has played in two games for them with no pass attempts.