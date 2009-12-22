Chargers put Mruczkowski on IR; Hardwick could return from injury

Published: Dec 22, 2009 at 01:37 PM

SAN DIEGO -- The Chargers placed center Scott Mruczkowski on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning his season is over.

Mruczkowski injured his right ankle during the game-winning drive in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Mruczkowski started the last 13 games at center after Nick Hardwick hurt an ankle during the season opener at Oakland and required surgery.

Hardwick might return in Friday night's game at Tennessee.

"He took a pretty good number of reps today, and we'll see how he feels tomorrow," Chargers coach Norv Turner said.

To replace Mruczkowski on the active roster, the Chargers signed center Eric Ghiacuic, who started 42 of 48 games with the Bengals from 2005 to 2008. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent in 2009 but was released after training camp.

