Chargers put AFC on notice with win over Jets

"You take a deep breath and say, 'Okay we have won one,'" Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson said after grinding out 67 rushing yards on 26 carries. "Before the game you're 0-2, and you're thinking, 'Jesus, if we lose this game and go 0-3, man I don't know what's going to happen.' That thought does creep into your mind. For us to get this first win, it was a sigh of relief. 'Okay, here we go. This is what it feels like to win a game.'